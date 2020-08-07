I first met Julia Coleman when she visited my office to discuss the inclusion of hydroelectric power as a Minnesota renewable energy resource. Later, she came to the Capitol to share innovative, emerging medical device technology.
Every time we meet she is intelligent, focused and impactful, working to support policy that will improve the lives of hard-working Minnesotans.
Now she is running for Senate to represent the residents of Carver County . She is ready to be an engaged voice at the Capitol and to be a strong champion for your community.
As we grapple with the impact of school openings, child care and economic turmoil, Julia brings a necessary and new perspective as she advocates for families, employers and local communities.
She will listen, serve and represent you well. Please vote for Julia Coleman Aug. 11.
Michelle Benson
Minnesota State Senator
Ham Lake