I support Andrew Myers for Minnesota House. Andrew is a small business owner, licensed attorney, former city council member, husband and a father of four. His desire to make his community and everyone in it better is unmatched.
Andrew has been out door knocking and calling residents within the district every day, and he listens. He understands that listening to people is the key to being a great representative, and I know he has the backbone to stand up for what our community believes.
Andrew makes it his mission to speak to everyone and anyone about his campaign, ready to discuss their concerns, no matter which side of the aisle they are on.
I am supporting Andrew Myers this November and ask you to do the same. We need a strong leader that will stand up for what is right, protect our hard earned money and support our dedicated first responders and law enforcement officers while keeping open communication with the all the people of his district.
I believe Andrew Myers is that person. Vote Andrew Myers on Nov. 3.
John Kunitz
Chanhassen