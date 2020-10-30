letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
At the beginning of the pandemic, we became aware that China is manufacturing our medications and life-saving antibiotics. We rely on their manufactured pharmaceuticals for 90% of our generic prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

How can we trust the Chinese pharmaceutical industry to be effectively regulated?

We have the opportunity to have a leader fight for our best interest in Washington, D.C. Third District Congressional District candidate Kendall Qualls has experience in the healthcare industry and understands how business works.

Kendall has a five-point plan to end our reliance on Chinese manufactured pharma, which includes incentivizing and investing in DOMESTIC manufacturing to ensure our medicines and supplies are safely produced in our country!

Kendall is a proven leader and there is nobody better to represent the Third District. Please join me in voting for Kendall Qualls.

Cary Pawela

Laketown Township

