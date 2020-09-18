In the run-up to the primary election last month, Republican candidate for the Minnesota senate, Julia Coleman, put out a postcard touting herself as the candidate who could "keep Carver County red.”
To demonstrate this claim, Julia listed vote totals in Chanhassen during the 2018 election, comparing the number of votes she received for Chanhassen City Council to the number of votes received by five other candidates running for governor, senator and congress.
Julia’s postcard implied she received the most votes of the candidates on the Chanhassen ballot, however, she failed to note that Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar received more votes than any candidate in Chanhassen, besting Julia’s total by over 500 votes.
More disturbing, was the inflation of Republican Karin Housley’s vote total by 200 votes and Erik Paulsen’s vote total by 180 votes, giving a false impression when comparing candidate vote totals between the parties.
In my view, Julia Coleman is wrong on the math, and wrong for Carver County.
Mary Leizinger
Chair, MN Senate District 47 DFL
