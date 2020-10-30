I entered this race for the Minnesota State Senate over one year ago, while nine months pregnant with my first child. I knew that tackling both a campaign and raising a tiny human would be trying, but I also knew what was at stake, in particular the future we would be raising the next generation of Minnesotans in.
It is the people of this great county that have been the fuel to my fire, that have kept me going strong through the finish line. You have held my baby so I can give speeches, encouraging me to keep going even when others said I could not be a mother and a state senator. You have put in countless hours volunteering, facing desert heat and snowstorms to get our message out. You have opened your homes and your hearts in order to share your stories and concerns with me, reminding me every day what I am fighting for.
I am fighting for the great men and women of Carver County, and to bring our commonsense values to St. Paul.
I am fighting for our families, protecting their tight budgets and their parental rights.
I am fighting for our first responders, standing up to those who seek to defund and disarm them.
I am fighting for fiscal responsibility, so our children and their children do not have to pay the price of our negligence.
I am fighting for our farmers, and their right to pass their land on to their children without getting priced out of existence.
I am fighting for our small business owners, and their ability to put food on the table for their families without the interference of the heavy hand of government.
I am fighting for the next generation of Minnesotans, so that they may have a quality education, clean water, and endless opportunities before them.
Thank you, to the great people of Carver County for encouraging me to run, for inspiring me to give it everything I have got, and for sharing this experience with me.
It has been a privilege running for this seat, and it would be my honor if you voted for me on Nov. 3.
Julia Coleman
Candidate for State Senate District 47
Chanhassen