I was disappointed to learn that Congressman Dean Phillips voted in support of H.R. 2474, the PRO Act, earlier this month.
The PRO Act represents an all-out assault on workplace privacy, access to a secret ballot union election if ever required, and tips the scales heavily in favor of union bosses at the expense of the employee-employer relationship.
In addition, the bill codifies into law several pieces of regulations that have recently been struck down by federal courts as violating the First Amendment. Many of the provisions have even been defeated on bipartisan votes in previous Congresses. Simply put, the PRO Act contains too many radical policies that, in total, represent a dangerous change to the American workplace and the American worker.
Mr. Phillips should know better as a businessman himself that this bill will disproportionately affect the majority of workers and employers in the Third District.
I wish Mr. Phillips was working in Congress to advance pro-growth policies that keep Minnesota and the district prosperous instead of voting for bad legislation like the PRO Act.
Robert Heise
Chanhassen