In the winter of 2019, "Thinking Minnesota-American Experiment" ran an article titled “Busing Redux: Minnesota’s Supreme Court green lights a lawsuit pushing for a sweeping plan to sort metro-area students — including those in suburban districts and charter schools  — into schools on the basis of their skin color.”

The judicial activism coming out of the Cruz-Guzman lawsuit has consequences for all taxpayers of Eastern Carver County School District 112 because their superintendent Clint Christopher lauds the Cruz-Guzman decision (July 15 school board meeting’s video hour-minute marker 1:21:15). He says, “it’s the right work right now.”

Katherine Kersten writes: “The plan proposed busing as many as 20,000 students — in an area from Forest Lake and Hastings in the east to Orono and Chaska in the west — based on regional demographics at that time.”

In fact, the Eastern Carver County school board wants to in-source all busing by the fall of 2021.

I suggest that stakeholders, which amounts to any taxpayer that cares about funding such a massive program, start attending school board meetings.

Another school referendum is right around the corner. Please educate yourself before voting.

Denise DiFabio

Chaska

