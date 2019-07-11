When is the city going to crack down on the individuals who put out their lawn chairs, blankets, etc. before the Fourth of July parade?
People are putting these items out two days before the parade this year and it is ridiculous. My family and I discontinued going to the parade because of the arguing, harsh words and the repositioning of other people's chairs and items.
The city needs to start enforcing a rule that chairs, blankets, etc., are not to be put out days before the parade. The city needs to take some action which could include removing the items and putting them in a big pile near the festivities for their owners to claim them.
By allowing individuals to do this, it is allowing discord and disharmony at what should be a fun time watching the parade.
Brenda Murphy
Chanhassen