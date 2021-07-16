I am writing this in hopes that many people in our community will read it and realize that we have a problem in our fair city of Chanhassen.
I have a friend and colleague who was verbally accosted in three separate Chanhassen businesses in less than three week’s time. My friend is a member of the LGBTQ community. In each case, the people addressed my friend by yelling highly offensive slurs directed at the LGBTQ community.
Two instances were at local grocery stores, and another was at a gas station.
I have lived and/or worked in this community for over 45 years. I and my co-workers support Chanhassen through doing business with various stores, paying taxes and the like.
I cannot fathom what it must feel like to be called out in such a manner. Each time these rotten store patrons felt it was totally acceptable to do so, a couple of them even raised their voices from a distance, and no one came to his defense.
My friend, who lives in Minneapolis, tells me this happens to him at least once a week in this town — our town.
That is what prompted me to write. He rarely leaves our office building unless he must, because it is extremely hurtful and is actually scary. It makes me wonder if it were not daylight, if some act of violence might be perpetrated against him. I realize it’s a small group of people doing this. But this should make us all angry. Angry enough to say or do something to stop it.
This is a man I’ve known for years as a dedicated colleague and friend to all. We care for him and respect him deeply. When I learned of these instances, I felt compelled to let you know.
I’m guessing anyone who sports a tattoo or has dyed hair is fair game to these people. I want my friend to be safe to go out and about and be treated like any other person in Chanhassen. Why do some think it’s acceptable to treat others in such a terrible manner?
Where has our civility gone? And seriously Chanhassen, I’m saddened that anyone in this community that I love so much could be so vicious and rude. Actually, I’m appalled that people could be so emboldened and bigoted.
Wow, if we could only all be like the rude people who think they are so superior to everyone else, wouldn’t this be a great place to live and work? Chanhassen, the new Texas? No thank you.
And to those of you standing idly by listening and saying nothing, please speak up and be the people of substance you were meant to be. Do better. Make a difference. Be the one.
Kris Howland
Savage