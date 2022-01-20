In an Aug. 7, 2021 Facebook post, Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen called Critical Race Theory (CRT) "toxic.” However, when a group of parents from District 112 attended school board meetings in the summer of 2019 to beg the board to stop the anti-American CRT curriculum permeating Eastern Carver County schools, then-State Sen. Jensen chose to not get involved.
The school board was outwardly hostile towards parents who spoke out against CRT, and even changed policy to keep them from voicing their concerns.
Parents asked local politicians to aid them in their fight, and none, including Sen. Jensen, would get involved. Despite the lack of support from Dr. Jensen and others, voters defeated two-thirds of the referendum and shone a bright light on the CRT curriculum in 2019.
One year after the voters spoke to clean up their schools, Jensen wrote a paid op-ed (Oct.2, 2020) praising the District 112 School Board for a "job well done" — despite the chaos and division caused by the school board he was praising.
Nowhere in his paid article did Dr. Jensen give credit to parents and voters for holding the school board accountable for their equity agenda. Nowhere did he give so much as a shout-out to the community for stopping a bloated $211 million referendum.
However; now that he's running for governor, Dr. Jensen is praising parents in other school districts for their fight to rid their schools of CRT. Many are wondering where Dr. Jensen was when parents in his own district really needed his support and why they were left to take on this critical issue alone.
Cindy Pugh
Chanhassen