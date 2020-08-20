My name is Addie Miller, and I'm running for the Minnesota State Senate to represent the people of Senate District 47. I am a life-long resident of Carver County. I’m a committee staffer at the Minnesota House of Representatives, a lawyer, a horse trainer, a community organizer, and a bartender. Thank you to all who voted in the Aug. 11 primary election. I hope to earn your vote for the November general election.
My Carver County story is like many of yours. I grew up here, first in Victoria, then in Watertown. Carver County has always been my home. I went to school in Chaska, and I spent my mornings at my grandparents' house down the road from ours, watching the morning shows and talking politics with my grandfather. I have fond memories of FFA corn drives in Dahlgren and Carver. I was captain of the Chaska Hawks cheerleading squad. My dog learned how to hunt in Watertown, and swim in Lake Waconia. I learned how to ride a bike on the same streets I learned how to drive on, and the same streets I am now campaigning on. I am a proud daughter of Carver County. On our family farm in Watertown, my parents taught me the values of hard work, determination, grace in the face of adversity, and doing the right thing. These are Minnesota values, the same values I see in the people of Carver County. There is no place I would rather call home.
There’s been a lot of fear and anger in this race so far, but I know my community. I know we are more hopeful and caring to each other than that. My neighbors want thoughtful discussions on policies that matter to us. I’ve loved this community my whole life, and I know my opponent has come to love it as her new home as well. I’m looking forward to a great campaign on the issues and how to best represent the incredible folks here.
My experience working at the Capitol has uniquely positioned me to stand up for our community, break through the partisan divide, bring people together, and make Carver County, and all of Minnesota, the best place to live, work, and play. I have the education, the relationships, and the experience needed to bring our voices, values, and priorities — and common-sense leadership — to the Capitol. Despite political differences, we need a Senate who will come together and work hard to make sure we can recover from this pandemic as the resilient Minnesotans we are. As a daughter of Carver County, I ask for your vote in the Nov. 3 election.
If you’d like to learn more about me, I invite you to tune into our virtual town halls on Facebook Live, every Sunday at 2 p.m., or visit the website at www.addieformn.com.
Addie Miller
Watertown