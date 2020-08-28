As a council member I served on a local commission with Andrew Myers and I can attest to the fact he is a man of character that cares deeply about his constituents and faces challenges head-on with grace and integrity.
We need Andrew Myers with his public policy and legal experience to bring solid thinking to the challenges Minnesota faces. No doubt if you met Andrew Myers you'd support him for Minnesota House of Representatives, District 33B.
Not affiliated with a campaign.
Shannon Bruce
Minnetrista