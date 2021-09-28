Victoria City Hall
File photo

The Victoria City Council recently approved a preliminary 2022 general fund budget that calls for a 5.43% tax levy increase.

The council, at its Sept. 13 meeting, was given two options, electing to go with one that includes $6,800 for city staff to work on endeavors to increase the city’s commercial tax base.

The proposed 2022 tax levy of $6,635,182 and general fund budget of $6,558,545 can be altered before final figures are approved at the council’s Dec. 13 meeting, according to city Finance Director Trisha Pollock.

The proposed tax rate increase would amount to a city tax rate of about $1,550 on a median-valued home ($491,000). That compares, respectively, to 2021 actual figures of $1,421 on a $441,300 home in 2021.

The 2022 general fund expenditures include, in part:

  • $40,000 for redistricting and legislative changes.
  • A total of $116,974, or 2.5% increase, for staff wages.
  • $255,754 for two new full-time positions and benefits (IT and city planner).
  • A total of $27,605 for health insurance and property/liability insurance increases.
  • $22,000 more for park and trail maintenance.

The financial report included a number of current and projected statistics for the city, including:

  • The 2020 population was 10,546 and is projected to be 14,723 by 2030.
  • A median-valued home in 2020 was $439,300 and is projected to be $621,984 in 2030.
  • The taxable market value in 2020 was $1.7 billion and is projected to be $3 billion in 2030.
  • The number of households in 2020 was 3,145 and is projected to be 4,561 in 2030.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events