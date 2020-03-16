Paisley Park posted this message on its Facebook page. It is postponing the June 2020 Celebration to the fall of 2020 due to the Coronavirus concerns.
Dear Friends,
It is with much regret that we inform you that Celebration 2020 has been postponed from June to fall 2020 due to Coronavirus concerns.
After consultation with our local health officials, and in accordance with Minnesota Health Department and CDC guidelines, we have determined that postponing this special event to later in the year is a necessary part of the aggressive efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community. Despite how disappointing this is for all of us, we are committed to doing our part.
More information on the new dates for Celebration 2020 will be released soon. Feel free to contact us with any questions or for refunds at info@paisleypark.com.
Thanks for your support of Celebration and we look forward to seeing you soon at Paisley Park.
EDIT: We will still host tours on our regular schedule and will update if anything changes