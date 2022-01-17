Party caucuses are Tuesday, Feb. 1.
At party caucuses, participants learn about candidates, select delegates for upcoming conventions, elect precinct representatives and propose changes to the state party platform. This year, the GOP caucuses will also hold a straw poll for gubernatorial candidates.
"The caucuses give all citizens a great opportunity to have an important say in the party endorsements of candidates for the legislature," said Vince Beaudette, a caucus site captain and Third District deputy chair. "They also offer a great opportunity for determining leadership of the party activities at the precinct level."
"It is wonderful place to come together and have conversations with like-minded people that are looking to promote similar values for our communities," said Tamara Polzin, Senate District 47 DFL chair.
The Carver County GOP caucus is in-person, with registration beginning at 6:30 p.m., and caucuses at 7 p.m.
The DFL State Executive Committee has allowed local groups the option for a contactless caucus, which is the format that Senate District 33 and 47 DFL will follow.
"Want to make sure everyone is safe," Polzin said.
In the contactless caucus format, participants will fill out forms specifying their various wishes for issues such as delegates and the party platform.
"Participants can still do everything they would have done in a caucus meeting," according to the DFL press releases.
DFL contactless caucus participants can email their forms, or drop them off at the original caucus site during set hours on Feb. 1. The DFL groups will follow up with a virtual meeting the second week in February, Polzin said.
SENATE DISTRICT 33 DFL
Info: dflsd33.org; caucus.dfl.org
Contactless caucus form: https://tiny.cc/absentee2022
The forms can submitted by mail, e-mail or dropped at an original caucus site from 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. (Forms must be received by 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.)
The original caucus site for Chanhassen, precincts 1-2 is Minnetonka West Middle School, 6421 Hazeltine Blvd, Excelsior.
SENATE DISTRICT 47 DFL
Contactless caucus forms: http://tiny.cc/90hnuz
The forms can submitted by mail, e-mail or dropped at an original caucus site from 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. (Forms must be received by 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.)
The original caucus site for District 47A residents is Waconia Middle School, 1400 Community Dr, Waconia. The original caucus site for District 47B residents is Chaska High School, 545 Pioneer Trail, Chaska.
CARVER COUNTY REPUBLICAN CAUCUS
Info: www.carvergop.org; www.mngop.com
Chanhassen High School, 2200 Lyman Blvd., Chanhassen
- Chanhassen (all precincts)
- Chaska (all wards)
- Elementary School, 9300 Red Fox Dr., Victoria
- Site Captain Vince Beaudette
- Victoria (all precincts)
- Carver
- San Francisco Township
Watertown City Hall, 309 Lewis Ave S, Watertown
- Watertown
- Watertown Township
- Mayer
- New Germany
- Hollywood Township
Central High School, 531 Morse St N, Norwood Young America
- Norwood Young America
- Young America Twp
- Cologne
- Hancock
- Hamburg
- Benton Township
Waconia High School, 1650 Community Dr., Waconia
- Waconia City wards 1-2
- Laketown Township
- Dahlgren Township
- Dahlgren Township Precinct 2
- Camden Township
- Waconia Township