Mark Olufson has searched for the medallion each and every Feb Fest for the last 27 years.
He read the clues and tried to decipher them. Someone always found the medallion ahead of him. But finally, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at around 10 a.m., he found it hidden in the wood chips underneath a slide at Pioneer Pass Park, Bluff Creek Drive.
Olufson retired from his job as a postal worker last summer, and this was the first Feb Fest season where he had all the time in the world to hunt for the medallion.
"Every other year, I'd squeeze it in between my job," Olufson said.
Clue 2 sent him in the right direction. It listed the names of the airlines. But one was missing. Which one was missing? Could it be — Southwest Airlines?
"Maybe the park is located in the southwest part of the city, like Pioneer Pass, and I honed in on it," Olufson said, by phone on Wednesday afternoon. "It's the farthest south and the farthest west."
Clue 3 released Wednesday morning included the word "HORSE."
"It had two meanings; the basketball game of HORSE," Olufson reasoned, "or of horses and Pioneer Trail, back in the olden days when there were buggies.
Wednesday morning Olufson and his wife Debra headed to Pioneer Pass Park.
"We both walked the perimeter," Olufson said, "and after that we began searching the two areas where there's playground equipment.
"I just happened to look underneath the slide and saw some acrylic peeking out of the wood chips."
He walked over to his wife at the other set of playground equipment.
"We've been looking for 27 years," he said to her. "Can you believe we’ve never found this thing?"
And then, he reached into his pocket and held it out to her.
"It’s a really fun contest for us," Olufson said. "We're a team working together."