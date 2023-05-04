At its April 18 meeting, the Carver County Board of Commissioners voted to move forward with the first phase in the revival of Watertown Township’s Katharine Parsons Camp.

The camp was established in 1956, but for the most part has been inoperative since the late 1990s. The 105-acre parcel located on Oak Lake is owned by the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center in North Minneapolis.

Tags

Events