At its April 18 meeting, the Carver County Board of Commissioners voted to move forward with the first phase in the revival of Watertown Township’s Katharine Parsons Camp.
The camp was established in 1956, but for the most part has been inoperative since the late 1990s. The 105-acre parcel located on Oak Lake is owned by the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center in North Minneapolis.
During its active years, the camp was “a natural oasis” for Minneapolis’ Northside youth, who would be bused to the Carver County haven, according to the camp restoration project website. “There, kids and teens from our neighborhoods learned valuable life skills that prepared them for success as adults.”
This notion was emphasized by Phyllis Wheatley staff and supporters at the April meeting.
The camp closed due to disrepair and an inability to maintain and fund its programming. The center has maintained ownership of the parcel, as well as a dedication to its original mission: “to give poor, urban youth the chance to experience summer camp in Minnesota,” according to the website.
Now, the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center is waging a reinvestment campaign that, despite some resistance and skepticism, is finding success.
Originally founded as a settlement house for African American families in 1924, the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center will turn 100 years old next year. Its staff, donors, and advocates are hoping to celebrate the centennial anniversary with the reopening of Camp Katharine Parsons.
There are two phases of the revitalization project. The current proposal relates to the first phase, which includes road and parking improvements, as well as new building and drain field construction. In 2019, the center entered into a $1 million agreement with the Minnesota Land Trust to ensure the conservation of a majority of the property. Camp revival will be in agreement with these standards.
According to the center’s programming plan, camp activities could potentially include “swimming, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, games, cooking, arts and crafts,” and more. The plan also notes that activities, such as fireworks, which could disrupt neighboring residents and local wildlife, would not be allowed.
Opposition to the camp restoration was voiced by Oak Lake property owners in early March. One letter from the group read, in part, “The proposed expansion of the property will undoubtedly and significantly interfere with the Oak Lake residents’ peaceful use and enjoyment of the lake.”
The letter also expressed concerns with the proposed maximum occupancy of the camp – 100 people total, including campers and staffers, something the authors note is exponentially more than was previously discussed early last year.
At the March 6 Watertown Township meeting, the board recommended denial of the center’s request. In light of the township’s recommendation, the center drafted its own letter to the Carver County Planning Commission addressing issues brought up in the meeting and in the letter of opposition.
Ultimately, the center engaged the community in further discussion and modified its application, resulting in greater support from the Oak Lake residents with one exception; there is still lingering concern over the maximum number of people who will be allowed at the site at any given time.
“Otherwise, everything else that had been a kind of sticking point has been addressed and resolved for the most part,” Carver County Land Use Manager Jason Mielke said at the board meeting.
On March 21, the Carver County Planning Commission voted 4-3 in favor of recommending approval of the request. According to Mielke, the three members in opposition weren’t necessarily opposed to the project, but were hesitant to give support with the issue of maximum permitted persons still lingering.
Some members of the board were curious about programming opportunities for Carver County students. A member of the Phyllis Wheatley team, Anthony Taylor, assured the board that involving local community members is something they’re hoping to do with the site. “We really see this facility and what’s happening here not as just a camp that is ‘Phyllis Wheatley,’ but really part of a statewide ecosystem of outdoors, nature-based programming,” Taylor said, clarifying that conversations about local partnerships are in the works.
Camp Katharine Parsons Committee Chair Laura Danielson said that they’ve worked hard to hammer out issues of concern, but the 100-person maximum is something they feel strongly about. According to Danielson, this number of campers and staff will allow for robust programming and is comparable to the camp’s attendance historically as well as other local camps. And, she said, ultimately it is the most cost effective and appealing for fundraising efforts.
“We’re going to rely heavily on donations for this camp, and the folks who donate money to us are going to want to feel like they’re making an impact on the community,” said Danielson.
Dahlgren Township resident and Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Board Member Jenny Verner expressed her support at the meeting. “Many of us live in this area because of our access to outdoor spaces and to nature,” she said. “And I, as with the rest of the people we’ve heard from, really believe that that’s essential to developing healthy, productive citizens in all of our communities.”