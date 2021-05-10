A 21-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of his sister, 25, at their Chanhassen home on May 8. He is currently held without bail in Carver County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, authorities said.
Officers responded to a fire alarm around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the 3700 block of Landings Drive. They received word of a shooting at the same address after arriving, and when searching the home, deputies found the woman dead from gunshot wounds, according to a release by Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
The suspect reportedly left the house on foot before approaching a pedestrian to tell them he shot his sister and asked them to call the police.
No details about the shooting or a possible motive have been released, and the case is currently under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, MN BCA and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.