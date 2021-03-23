A housing development proposed for Eden Prairie moved forward this week despite outcry from Minnesotans who drink water from a nearby spring.
Pulte Homes is proposing a 50 single-family home development on a roughly 28-acre site along Spring Road in Eden Prairie.
The development, called Noble Hill, would be located across the road from the Fredrick-Miller Spring and near Riley Creek, which runs through the west side of the property.
On Monday evening, the Eden Prairie Planning Commission voted 5-3 to recommend approval of the project to the Eden Prairie City Council.
The vote to advance the plans followed two hours of public comment from Twin Cities residents and environmental activists who oppose the rezoning of the property from rural to residential.
Many of the testifiers said they regularly, or solely, drink water from the Fredrick-Miller Spring.
For some, including Chanhassen resident Rachel Ozdenak, trips to the spring have been passed down through the generations.
Ozdenak grew up going to the spring with her father and now takes her own son.
Residents from across the metro shared similar stories of drinking the spring's water.
Many speakers, such as some Chaska residents, said they feel unsafe drinking municipal water because of additives.
Others, including a Shakopee resident, said they drink the spring water for health and healing benefits.
"It’s a community treasure, and the loss of this would be incalculable," one Eden Prairie resident said.
During the public comment, speakers argued the development would harm humans and the environment for generations to come while only benefiting a small number of people and business interests.
A representative of Pulte Homes and city of Eden Prairie staff members maintain the development won't impact the Fredrick-Miller Spring.
However, commissioners were divided on whether or not significant evidence had been presented to support these claims.
Commissioners Bill Gooding, Rachel Markos and Michael DeSanctis voted against recommending the project's approval due to insufficient environmental analysis.
Some of the analysis being applied to the proposal dates back to 2005, and the development's potential impact to endangered species will require additional review this spring.
Commissioners Carole Mette, Ann Higgins, Ed Farr, John Kirk and Andrew Pieper voted to recommend the project's approval.
Those in support of the project said they felt confident supporting the conclusion of city staff members, who believe the spring won't be impacted.
"I think that science prevails with storm water management," Farr said.
Dozens of speakers raised skepticism about the claims that the development's reduction of the forest won't impact the watershed and, in turn, put the spring water at risk. Hundreds of mature trees are marked for removal under the plan.
The Eden Prairie City Council is scheduled to hold a vote on the project on May 4.