The driver who died following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Chaska has been identified as Chanhassen resident Spencer Thomas Olson, 33, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The State Patrol logged the accident at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 250 feet south of the Highway 41 and Engler Boulevard intersection. The Chaska Police Department and Chaska Fire Department also responded to the crash, according to a city of Chaska press release.
Olson was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and declared deceased at the hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol.
Olson, the driver of a 2018 Nissan Sentra, was traveling northbound on Highway 41 and crossed over the center median, hitting a southbound 2018 Jeep and spinning it around, according to the State Patrol. A southbound 2007 Chevrolet Suburban then hit the side of the Jeep.
The crash involved five people. Seventy-year-old Mary Anne Kulawik from Sioux City, Iowa was driving the Jeep and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to the DPS.
Wayzata resident Shawn Ray Bachman, 50, was driving the Chevrolet with two children passengers ages 7 and 8. All were wearing seat belts and did not sustain injuries.
Alcohol was not involved in the crash, per the DPS crash report.