Another death has been reported in Carver County due to COVID-19.
The July 12 Minnesota Department of Health report states that a resident in their 60s has died. The individual was one of three Minnesotans whose deaths were listed on the report, between the ages of 50 and 79. There were 715 new COVID-19 cases listed on the report.
This is the second reported death as a result of coronavirus in Carver County. Rafael Martinez Contreras, 54, a Chaska father of two, was the first COVID-19 death in the county. He passed away May 7.
A May 15 report stated that a county resident in their 70s had died as a result of COVID-19, but that information was later removed by MDH.
The first case of COVID-19 in Carver County was reported March 2. Since then, there have been 494 cases in the county.
So far, the state has reported 42,281 COVID-19 cases, and 1,502 deaths, including 1,171 in long-term care or assisted living facilities.