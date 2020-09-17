Major construction on Highway 101 continues, but the city is set to meet its November deadline for Phase 1.
The upgrades, which have currently shut down 101 from Highway 61 to Creekwood Drive, will increase the size of the county road from two to four lanes. Construction began in March and the highway closed to through traffic in May.
“The old road was just a two-lane roadway that was very steep and very windy. It was unsafe, particularly in the winter. From an operational standpoint and a snow plowing standpoint, the road needed to be improved for safety,” said Chanhassen public works director Charlie Howley.
While COVID has set back many city plans— for example, the city voted in July to delay all future road construction projects due to funding problems caused by the pandemic — the Highway 101 work has not been delayed, according to Howley.
“The nice weather this spring and summer certainly helped,” he added.
Construction will pack up for the winter months in November and return for Phase 2 in late April or early May.
The majority of the costs for the $29 million project are covered by Carver County using various funding sources. Since 101 used to be a state highway before it was turned back to the county, they can utilize MnDOT “turnback” funds, Howley said.
For more information and to read biweekly updates, visit https://www.highway101improvements.com/.