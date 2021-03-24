Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a comprehensive list of calls.
March 15
At 7:47 a.m. officers responded to the 240 block of East Frontage Road in Waconia for a property damage report.
At 8:07 a.m. officers responded to the 6800 block of Dahlgren Road in Dahlgren Township for a theft report.
At 4:29 p.m. officers responded to the 210 block of Newton Avenue NE in Watertown for a theft report.
At 5:13 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a mental health report.
March 16
At 8:48 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Black Forest Road in New Germany for an animal call.
At 11:34 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 51 in Benton Township for an alcohol-related traffic report. A Norwood Young America man was arrested for third-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana.
At 5:13 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of State Street Northwest and Lewis Avenue North in Watertown for a drug violation. A Watertown man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and expired tabs.
At 7:55 p.m. officers responded to the 720 block of Broadway Street East in New Germany for a fire call.
At 9:05 p.m. officers responded to the 6700 block of Golden Court in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:07 p.m. officers responded to the 880 block of Meadows Boulevard in Norwood Young America for a fire call.
March 17
At 10:08 a.m. officers responded to the 240 block of Elm Street South in Waconia for a burglary report.
At 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the 440 block of West 79th Street in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:36 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of West 78th Street in Chanhassen for a report of disturbing peace and/or privacy.
March 18
At 12:54 p.m. officers responded to the 520 block of Lake Drive in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 3:58 p.m. officers responded to the 930 block of Farm Line Road in Waconia for a burglary report.
March 19
At 3:25 a.m. officers responded to the 1820 block of Red Oak Ridge in Carver for an alcohol-related traffic report.
At 6:04 p.m. officers responded to the 210 block of Newton Avenue Northeast in Watertown for a theft report.
At 9:36 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Commonwealth Boulevard in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Chanhassen woman was arrested for a domestic assault misdemeanor.
March 20
At 10:50 a.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Century Boulevard in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Brooklyn Center woman was arrested for an assault misdemeanor.
March 21
At 11:02 a.m. officers responded to the 8200 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report.