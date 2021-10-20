A 30-year-old Belle Plaine woman died following a motorcycle crash on County Road 40 on Tuesday, Oct. 19, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies, who received a 911 call at 12:48 p.m., learned the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road 40, east of Highway 25, when it went off the roadway, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The sole occupant of the motorcycle was transported by Ridgeview Ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee in critical condition, where she later died.
Carver County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident, with assistance from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.