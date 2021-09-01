A crash between a vehicle and a bicycle in Dahlgren Township resulted in traumatic injuries to the bicyclist, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities responded to the crash at 1:35 p.m. on County Road 11, at County Road 40. Sheriff’s deputies and Carver Fire/Rescue arrived on scene and located a 66-year-old male bicyclist from Carver who had been struck by a motor vehicle and was lying on the ground, the release stated. The man sustained traumatic injuries and was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
The 75-year-old female driver of the vehicle from Belle Plaine reported no injuries and was transported to the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Carver County Sheriff’s deputies, Ridgeview Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and Carver Fire/Rescue were dispatched to the incident. Minnesota State Patrol assisted with accident reconstruction.