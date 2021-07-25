The body of a 13-year-old Bloomington girl was found in Lake Minnewashta Saturday, July 24 following a search, according to a Carver County Sheriff's Office news release.
At 3:39 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a water rescue in the area of Red Cedar Point Road on Lake Minnewashta in Chanhassen, the release stated.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and learned that a 13-year-old girl was last seen on a float attached to a couple of boats anchored together on the lake. Family members were unable to locate the girl, the release stated.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team located the victim at approximately 6:25 p.m. in about 13 feet of water.
The following agencies assisted the Carver County Sheriff’s Office: Chanhassen Fire Department and Chaska, Victoria, and Shakopee fire departments; Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, the Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers and the Mdewakanton Fire Department.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate this incident, the release stated.