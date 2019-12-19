Carver County Sheriff's Office Reserve Capt. Tom Steers was recognized by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association as the 2019 Volunteer of the Year.
Steers was formally recognized at the Dec. 9 Sheriff’s Association conference.
"Since 2016, Capt. Steers has been a valuable asset to communities within Carver County, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff’s Reserve unit; having volunteered over 1,126 hours to further the mission of the Sheriff’s Office," stated a Sheriff's Office press release.
Steers participates in many events throughout Carver County; volunteering at events such as the Carver County Fair, training assistance with licensed and non-licensed deputies, and working patrol on weekends in the Reserve squad, the release stated.
"Capt. Steers possesses a positive attitude, willingness to serve and always has a friendly smile. He consistently volunteers his time and continues to make a positive impact throughout our organization. Capt. Steers is a proud Carver County citizen and we are grateful for his contributions to our organization," the release stated.
For more info about the Carver County Reserves program, contact Sgt. Chris Nelson 952-361-1839.