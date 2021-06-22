The Carver County Attorney’s Office issued a two-page statement on June 22 regarding the conditional release of level 3 sex offender Matthew Vanhecke.
On June 21, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections held a public meeting in Victoria to discuss Vanhecke.
“Vanhecke was a substitute teacher in Chaska when he was convicted of having sexual contact with two girls, ages seven and eight, during the 2012-2013 school year,” the Attorney’s Office stated.
He was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and possession of child pornography, convicted and sentenced to a 36-month term in prison in 2017, according to the statement.
Vanhecke, released from prison Tuesday, will be living at his father’s residence in Victoria.
“The Carver County Attorney’s Office first received notice that Vanhecke was to be released to the Victoria residence on or about June 18, 2021, and shares the community’s frustrations with the notice process,” stated the release.
“Citizens of Victoria and the community have questioned how this process evolved. These citizens have also expressed their legitimate and detailed concerns with neighborhood safety issues and his housing placement,” stated the release.
“These citizens are reasonably seeking further information to explain how this process unfolded and why a civil commitment action has not been brought for a sexually dangerous person.”
According to the attorney’s office, prior to Vanhecke’s release, the attorney’s office and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office investigated the matter and “determined that Vanhecke did not meet the required statutory criteria for commitment as a sexually dangerous person.”
The attorney’s office requested additional records and consulted with an expert to make a recommendation on civil commitment.
According to the attorney's office, in a June 9 letter filed with district court the assistant attorney general stated, “After pre-petition psychological review, the Carver County Attorney has decided not to proceed with an SDP/SPP civil commitment petition regarding Mr. Vanhecke at this time. The prepetition examiner has indicated that additional records would not change her opinion.”
With the Attorney General’s Office, the county attorney’s office “made its decision based on the prepetition examiner’s opinion and that the facts, while egregious and alarming, do not meet the heavy and extraordinary burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence that Vanhecke meets the criteria to be committed indeterminately as a sexually dangerous person.”
The statement concluded, “Our office will continue to monitor the situation and take further action should the facts warrant.”