Carver County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies are taking extra precautions as they do their work.
Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said Monday, that his deputies and staff are following the direction provided by Ridgeview Medical Center. All patrol deputies are equipped with personal protective equipment, including gloves, face masks, and if necessary, protective gowns.
“We’re minimizing the medical calls we’re responding to,” Kamerud said. “We’re screening all calls on the front end, and we’re not responding to any calls reporting flu-like symptoms.
There may be some calls in which a protective gown is necessary, Kamerud said. “The ambulances keep extra gowns on hand so officers can protect their gear and uniforms. It’s really tough to sanitize some of that stuff.” He added that officers are accustomed to stowing gloves in their pockets or duty belts. “They wear gloves on a lot of service calls,” he said.
“Overall, the officers are doing pretty well. They understand they have to keep themselves healthy, to avoid spreading viruses from one house to another. They’re socially distancing on their calls, which has been a little uncomfortable. It’s uncomfortable talking to folks six feet away, when you’re accustomed to greeting someone with a handshake. But it looks like people are adjusting.”
Kamerud noted that calls were actually down last week.
“We’re not getting the usual traffic complaints as more people are working from home and there’s just not a lot of traffic on the roads,” Kamerud said.
In times of stress and natural disasters, Kamerud said calls about domestics increase, “and we did have some this weekend, but I’m not sure that Friday, Saturday and Sunday provide enough data points to say that the domestics are increasing.”
On Monday, the Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women in Belle Plaine sent out a press release in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The SVABW wants the public to know that it will continue to provide vital crisis programs for victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver Counties. Its crisis line, 952-873-4214, is open 24/7 and advocates are available to help with safety planning, emotional support, order for protection information and community resource updates.
“We’re aware of people staying at home, the anxiety of potential lost wages, stress and self-medicating which can certainly lead to domestic assault,” Kamerud said, “and that’s concerning to us.”
He’s also aware of potential for child custody calls, but hasn’t yet heard of any calls in shift briefings. “With the courts being closed down from the chief justice, we don’t know what that could potentially mean for child custody hearings. We’re trying to be prepared the best we can."
According to the Minnesota Judicial Branch website, Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea has issued a statewide order restricting in-person access to courthouses for only designated case types, and opens up additional opportunities for remote hearings that must occur during the COVID-19 pandemic. The order went into effect on Monday and is in effect for the next 30 days or until another order is issued, whichever comes first.