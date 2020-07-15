Police lights

The Carver County Sheriff's Office deputy who shot and killed a Richfield man on Monday morning after he took a woman hostage at gunpoint has been identified.

Sgt. Kurt Schoening, who has been in law enforcement for nine years, shot Arlan Kaleb Scultz, 31, after Schultz led officers on a police chase ending at the Mendota Heights Bridge. He is currently on standard administrative leave, according to a Wednesday press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Portions of the incident were captured on body cameras and dash cameras, the release said.

Schultz, armed with a handgun, took the woman hostage from a Chaska home about five hours before his death. Officers and negotiators attempted to de-escalate during the standoff, but were unsuccessful.

“The female victim was emotionally distraught, but did not suffer serious injury during the incident,” according to a previous press release.

The BCA investigation is active and ongoing. When completed, they will present their findings to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review, the release said.

