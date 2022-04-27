A Carver County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release, for engaging in a child pornography and extortion scheme, the United States Attorney's Office announced.
According to an April 25 press release, Mitchell James Ottinger, 25, a former substitute teacher in the Eastern Carver School Schools, engaged in a scheme to obtain sexually explicit images and videos of minors and adults by using false online personas.
Ottinger threatened to disseminate the images and videos of the victims in order to extort more images and videos, court documents allege.
"Over the course of several years Ottinger victimized 42 people, including at least 23 minors, some of whom he knew from the school district where he worked," the release stated. The specific school district was not identified by the attorney's office.
“For nearly a decade, Mitchell Ottinger engaged in a sextortion scheme that targeted dozens of vulnerable, young victims. This predator will now spend the next 40 years behind bars,” U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger said in the release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office stands united with our law enforcement partners in combatting child sexual exploitation.”
Law enforcement officials were alerted to the sextortion scheme when one of the victims contacted the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.
Ottinger pleaded guilty in October, before U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright, to two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography and one count of interstate communication with intent to extort. Wright sentenced him last week, the attorney's office said.