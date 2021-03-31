Carver County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
March 22
At 3:45 p.m. officers responded to the 6300 block of Near Mountain Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 3:58 p.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Century Boulevard in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
March 23
At 6:32 a.m. officers responded to the 480 block of Chan View in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
At 10:36 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Fourth Street East in Chaska for a property damage report.
March 24
At 11:16 p.m. officers responded to the 6300 block of Summit Circle in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 11:39 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Jonathan Carver Parkway and County Road 40 in Chaska for an alcohol-related traffic report. A Chaska man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the second degree.
March 25
At 10:34 a.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Market Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:57 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Fourth Street East in Chaska for a property damage report.
At 11:02 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Utica Lane and Utica Circle in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 1:47 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Drive in Carver for a theft report.
At 4:45 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Lake Susan Drive and Wildflower Lane in Chanhassen for a robbery report.
March 27
At 12:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Oakside Circle in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.