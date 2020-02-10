The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its eighth Citizens Academy.
The Citizens Academy is designed to educate citizens about the law enforcement agency that serves their community and allow citizens to experience a unique perspective of law enforcement, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
The program will meet 6-9 p.m. Thursday starting Feb. 27 and concluding with a graduation ceremony on Thursday, April 30. The academy will be held in various locations and provide tours of the Sheriff’s Office; ride along opportunities; dispatch and jail shadowing; K-9 and tactical demonstrations; use of force training; crime scene processing; traffic control; law enforcement vehicles; investigations; and scenario-based training.
The classroom is limited to 15 participants. Applicants must be 18 years of age; live in Carver County; able to commit to a majority of the time requirements; not be on probation; and pass a basic background check. The application deadline is Feb. 17.
More info at www.co.carver.mn.us or contact Sgt. Jake Hodge at 952-361-1894 or jhodge@co.carver.mn.us.