The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its seventh annual Citizens Academy.
The program is 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 19-Dec. 5, at various locations. It won’t take place on Halloween or Thanksgiving. Applications are due Sept 12.
“Citizens Academy is designed to provide an opportunity for the Sheriff’s Office to educate its citizens about the law enforcement agency that serves their community, and allow its citizens to experience a unique perspective of law enforcement,” according to a press release.
“The goals of the program are to educate citizens about law enforcement policies, practices and difficulties; continue to expand on the positive partnership that the Carver County Sheriff’s Office has with its citizens, and promote camaraderie among the participants and the Sheriff’s Office,” the release continued.
Topics covered include: Sheriff’s Office tours, ride-a-long opportunities, dispatch and jail shadowing, K-9 and tactical demonstrations, use-of-force training, crime scene processing, traffic control, law enforcement vehicles, investigations, scenario-based training and use of Taser and other tools for law enforcement use.
“Classroom participation is limited to 15 learners. Applicants must be 18 years of age, live in Carver County, must be able to commit to a majority of the time requirements, must not be on probation and must pass a basic background check,” according to the release.
For further information or to complete an application visit: www.co.carver.mn.us/departments/county-sheriff/general-information/citizens-academy or contact Sgt. Dustin Bones at 952-361-1757.