The Carver County Sheriff’s Office recently partnered with Aramark in the IN2WORK Program, according to a press release.
The IN2WORK Program is a phased training program designed to teach incarcerated students job-ready food service skills while working in the Carver County Jail kitchen. The program teaches students how to function in a workplace setting and in a team environment, which helps reduce reoffending, according to the release.
The program is provided at no-cost to the taxpayers, according to the release.
The program provides re-entry support for inmates through education and employment as graduates transition back into the workforce and their communities.
Graduates of the IN2WORK Program receive accreditation and certification upon completion of the course, and scholarship opportunities and employment opportunities with Aramark upon release.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office had six inmates complete the program in February.