Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
June 7 At 2:13 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Sixth Street West in Carver for an alcohol-related traffic report. A Chaska man was arrested and cited for a fourth-degree DWI.
At 6:45 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Galpin Boulevard and Lake Lucy Road in Chanhassen for a two-vehicle property damage accident. The situation involved a Chanhassen man and a Chanhassen girl. Nobody was injured and there were no citations given.
At 9:19 p.m. officers responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Boulevard in Chanhassen. A Chanhassen woman was cited for a parking violation.
June 8 At 7:51 a.m. officers responded to the 6300 block of Fir Tree Avenue in Chanhassen for a theft report.
June 9 At 8:02 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Carver Beach Road and Penamint Lane in Chanhassen for a two-vehicle accident report. A Chanhassen man and a Litchfield man were involved with no injuries or citations.
June 11
At 2:52 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and Powers Boulevard in Chanhassen for a two-vehicle accident report. A Faribault man was cited for failure to yield. The accident also involved a Chanhassen woman.
At 9:17 p.m. officers responded to the 8900 block of Crossroads Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report.
June 12
At 4:48 p.m. officers responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Boulevard in Chanhassen for a missing person report.