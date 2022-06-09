Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 30
At 3:48 p.m. deputies responded in Victoria to an assault report.
May 31
At 12:13 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Galpin Blvd. and Coulter Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. An Eden Prairie woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 4:49 a.m. deputies responded to the 700 block of Oak Dr. in Victoria for a vehicle theft report.
At 2:16 p.m. deputies responded to the 1700 block of Arboretum Blvd. in Victoria for a theft report.
June 1
At 9:02 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Audubon Rd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report. An Inver Grove Heights woman was arrested and cited for second-degree driving while impaired/operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
At 4:24 p.m. deputies responded to the 7500 block of Frontier Trail in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:42 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 11 and Shady Oak Dr. in Victoria for a drug violation report. A Chaska man was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
June 3
At 2:08 a.m. deputies responded in Carver for an assault report. A Carver woman was arrested and cited for domestic abuse.
At 12:38 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
June 4
At 5:46 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Dell Rd. for an alcohol related traffic report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving after revocation.
June 5
At 4:33 p.m. deputies responded to the 7900 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 5:18 p.m. deputies responded to the 7600 block of Chanhassen Rd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 7:18 p.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for an assault report.