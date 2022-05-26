Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 16
At 9:07 a.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for an assault report. An Eden Prairie woman was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
At 12:01 p.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Blvd. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A 15-year-old Chanhassen boy was cited for petty misdemeanor e-cigarette possession.
At 5:38 p.m. deputies responded to the 1500 block of 80th St. in Victoria for a drug violation report.
At 10:12 p.m. deputies responded in Victoria for an assault report. A Golden Valley man was cited for misdemeanor domestic assault.
May 17
At 11:56 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of W 79th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
May 18
At 6:01 p.m. deputies responded to the 2700 block of Ches Mar Farm Rd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
May 19
At 12:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W. 78th St. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. An Eden Prairie woman was cited for petty misdemeanor sale of tobacco related device to an underage person.
May 20
At 1:57 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of Highland Dr. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. The two-vehicle accident involved a Chanhassen woman.
May 21
At 1:37 p.m. deputies responded to the 70 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 7:26 p.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
May 22
At 6:24 a.m. deputies responded to the 7900 block of Quamoclit St. in Victoria for an alcohol related traffic report. A Woodbury man was arrested and cited for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated.
At 2:08 p.m. deputies responded to the 700 block of Lake Susan Dr. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.