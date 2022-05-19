Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 9
At 2:36 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Flying Cloud Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 4:56 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of Pond Promenade in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Water Tower Pl. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
May 10
At 11:56 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Fourth St. E in Chaska for a property damage report. A Chaska man was arrested for gross misdemeanor property damage.
At 3:42 p.m. deputies responded to the 1300 block of Ashton Ct. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:27 p.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
May 11 At 1:02 p.m. deputies responded in Chaska for a sex crime report.
May 12 At 1:55 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report. A Redwood Falls man was cited for misdemeanor theft/shoplifting.
At 8:53 p.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for a sex crime report.
May 13 At 9:08 a.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Blvd in Chanhassen for a theft report.
May 14
At 2:19 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and County Road 61 in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report. A Shakopee woman was arrested and cited for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
At 11:43 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Audubon Rd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report. An Eden Prairie woman was arrested for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated.
May 15
At 2:03 a.m. deputies responded in Victoria for an assault report.
