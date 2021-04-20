Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
April 13
At 6:50 p.m. officers responded to the 580 block of West 79th Street in Chanhassen for a theft report.
April 14
At 11:06 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Oak Street North in Carver for a fire call.
At 5:21 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a theft report. A Jordan woman was arrested in relation to theft, drugs, drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and a county warrant.
April 15
At 7:10 a.m. officers responded to the 7900 block of Kerber Boulevard in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 9:23 a.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of Galpin Court in Chanhassen for a theft report.
April 18
At 8:54 a.m. officers responded to the 460 block of Heartland Court in Chanhassen for a mental health report.