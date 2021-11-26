Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Nov. 15
At 6:28 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Mission Hills Way E. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 7:55 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and Mission Hills Ln. in Chanhassen for a report of a vehicle accident involving a deer.
At 9:03 a.m. officers responded to the 7700 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 9:50 a.m. officers responded to the 6200 block of Audubon Cir. in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 11:50 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Park Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 1:54 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Water Tower Pl. in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 8:27 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of 6th St. W in Carver for a fire call.
Nov. 16
At 6:21 a.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Commonwealth Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 6:41 p.m. officers responded to the 2200 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 8:41 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Penamint Ct. in Chanhassen for an assault report. A 17-year-old Chanhassen girl was arrested and cited for domestic assault.
Nov. 17
At 7:37 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Lake Dr. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 1:14 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of W 79th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 1:59 p.m. officers responded to the 7900 block of Powers Blvd. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 6:45 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of 6th St. W. in Carver for a medical call.
Nov. 18
At 7:25 a.m. officers responded to the 6300 block of Hazeltine Blvd. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 11:14 a.m. officers responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Blvd. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A 15-year-old Chanhassen girl was cited for possession of an eCig on school grounds.
At 3:19 p.m. officers responded to the 7600 block of Great Plains Blvd. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 6:04 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of 6th St. W. in Carver for a medical call.
At 6:39 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of 6th St. W. in Carver for a vehicle accident. A Carver man and a Prior Lake woman were involved.
Nov. 19
At 11:07 a.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Stoughton Ave. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 12:24 p.m. officers responded to the 8100 block of Bavaria Rd. in Victoria for a medical call.
At 2:21 p.m. officers responded to the 6400 block of Hazeltine Blvd. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
Nov. 20
At 2:33 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 44 in Chaska for an alcohol related traffic report. A Chaska woman was arrested for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated.
At 7:33 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Lake Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 12:02 p.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Hallgren Ct. in Chanhassen for a medical report.
At 2:27 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Lilac and 79th St. in Victoria for a fire call.
At 3:17 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Maggie Way in Chanhassen for a fire call.
Nov. 21
At 12:09 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Powers Blvd/Pioneer Trl. in Chanhassen for a vehicle accident involving a deer.
At 1:32 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Lake Dr. W and Powers Blvd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Chaska man was arrested for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated.
At 7:56 a.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Stieger Lake Ln. in Victoria for a medical report.
At 8:09 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Woodhill Dr. in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 11:53 a.m. officers responded to the 80 block of W. 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 1:20 p.m. officers responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 4:24 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report.
At 6:26 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of 81st St. in Victoria for a medical call.
At 7:33 p.m. officers responded to the 5600 block of Zumbra D. in Victoria for a medical call.