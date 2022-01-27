Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Jan. 20
At 8:23 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of Mission Hills Way E in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
Jan. 21
At 9:34 a.m. deputies responded to the 8400 block of Kochia Lane in Victoria for a theft report.
At 10:59 a.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Boulevard in Chanhassen for an assault report.
At 11:29 a.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a theft report. A Hastings man was cited for theft.
At 1:29 p.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Boulevard in Chanhassen for a criminal report. An underage Chaska male was cited for underage consumption.
At 4:42 p.m. deputies responded to the 6400 block of Virginia Drive in Victoria for a theft report.
At 6:15 p.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of Vista Boulevard in Waconia for a disturbing the peace report. A St. Paul and Chaska man were cited for disorderly conduct.
Jan. 22
At 2:44 p.m. deputies responded to the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue in Victoria for a theft report.