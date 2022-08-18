Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Aug. 8
At 3:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Trappers Pass in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 4:24 p.m. deputies responded to the 1400 block of Park Rd. in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
Aug. 9
At 7:51 a.m. deputies responded to the 1200 block of Park Rd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:06 a.m. deputies responded to an address in Chanhassen for a sex crime report.
At 10:24 a.m. deputies responded to the 7700 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a mental health report.
At 1:49 p.m. deputies responded to the 8200 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Aug. 10
At 7:23 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Lyman Blvd. and Audubon Rd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. The two-vehicle personal injury accident involved a South Saint Paul man and an Osseo woman.
At 11:53 a.m. deputies responded to the 100 block of Broadway N. in Carver for a property damage report. The two vehicle accident involved a Chaska man and a 16-year-old Belle Plaine boy.
At 4:59 p.m. deputies responded to the 7700 block of Laredo Dr. in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
At 11:58 p.m. deputies responded to the 6400 block of Hazeltine Blvd. in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
Aug. 11
At 10:46 a.m. deputies responded to an address in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Chanhassen woman was arrested for malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault.
At 12:03 p.m. deputies responded to the 1500 block of Park Rd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 12:19 p.m. deputies responded to the 1600 block of Lake Dr. W. in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
At 1:14 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Lyman Blvd. and Audubon Rd. in Chanhassen for a property damage accident report. The two-vehicle accident involved a Waconia woman and a Chanhassen woman.
At 1:58 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Lake Dr. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A Cambridge man was cited for obstruction of legal process and B-Card violation.
At 11:08 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Victoria Dr. and 81st St. in Victoria for a criminal report. A Victoria man was arrested and cited for fleeing a peace office, obstructing legal process and operating a bicycle without lights at night.
Aug. 12
At 4:49 p.m. deputies responded to the 80 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11:00 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
Aug. 13
At 12:45 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 41 in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Chanhassen man was arrested and cited for third-degree driving while intoxicated, test refusal, careless driving, no valid driver’s license and speeding.
At 1:03 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W. 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:28 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Fourth St. W. and Sibley Cir. in Carver for an alcohol related traffic report. A Rochester woman was arrested and cited for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and failure to drive in a single lane.
Aug. 14
At 8:44 a.m. deputies responded to the 6900 block of Foxglove Cir. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 1:36 p.m. deputies responded to Lake Ann Park in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Champlin man was arrested for driving while intoxicated test refusal, obstruction and driving after suspension.
At 8:54 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Lyman Blvd. and Powers Blvd. in Chanhassen for a property damage accident report. The two-vehicle accident involved a Victoria man and a Chaska man, who was cited for misdemeanor failure to drive with due care.