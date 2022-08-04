Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 26
At 5:46 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Lyman Blvd. and Powers Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. The personal injury accident involved two vehicles.
At 11:10 a.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 7:47 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report.
July 27
At 9:38 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of W 82nd St. and Century Blvd. in Chanhassen for a personal injury accident report. The accident involved a vehicle and a bicyclist.
At 1:47 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a fatal accident report.
At 11:44 p.m. deputies responded to the 1700 block of Monroe Dr. in Carver for an alcohol related traffic report. A 17-year-old Carver boy was cited and arrested for shoplifting, fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle under the influence and underage drinking.
July 28
At 12:53 a.m. deputies responded to a Pleasant View Rd. address in Chanhassen for an assault report.
At 12:59 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Broadway N in Carver for a theft report.
At 11:08 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 61 and County Road 101 in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
July 29
At 7:04 p.m. deputies responded to the 1300 block of Stieger Lake Ln. in Victoria for a criminal report. Two Shakopee men and a 16-year-old Shakopee girl were cited for no fishing license.
