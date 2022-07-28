Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
July 19
At 1:15 p.m. deputies responded to the 5600 block of Zumbra Dr. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 2:20 p.m. deputies responded to the 2400 block of Marshview Ct. in Victoria for a criminal report. A Waconia man was arrested for misdemeanor DANCO violation.
July 20
At 10:42 a.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Meridian Curve in Carver for a vehicle theft report.
July 22
At 2:28 p.m. deputies responded to the 9700 block of Meadowlark Ln. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 6:05 p.m. deputies responded to Chanhassen for a sex crime report.
At 10:07 p.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Sierra Trl. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
July 23
At 11:58 p.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of Vineland Ct. in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
July 24
At 8:56 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and Lakota Ln. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A 17-year-old Golden Valley boy was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and a 16-year-old Excelsior girl was cited for an open bottle.