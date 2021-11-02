Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following incidents. This is not a complete list.
Oct. 25
At 3:07 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 101 in Chanhassen for a motor vehicle accident involving a deer.
At 3:51 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of W 79th St. in Chanhassen. A Jackson man was arrested and cited for counterfeit and giving a false name to a peace officer.
At 5:46 a.m. officers responded to the 7500 block of Dogwood Rd. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 1:01 p.m. officers responded to the 9100 block of Eagle Ridge Rd. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 4:16 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 5:29 p.m. officers responded to the 8100 block of Bavaria Rd. in Victoria for a medical call.
Oct. 26
At 8:22 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Ponderosa Dr. in Chanhassen for a property damage report.
At 8:42 a.m. officers responded to the 4200 block of Zoebella Way in Victoria for a theft report.
At 1:40 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Cascade Ct. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
At 10:47 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Summerfield Dr. in Chanhassen for an assault report.
Oct. 27
At 7:32 a.m. officers responded to the 7700 block of Century Blvd. in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
At 11:47 a.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Stoughton Ave. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
Oct. 28
At 9:21 a.m. officers responded to the 8100 block of Century Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11:21 a.m. officers responded to the 6300 block of Church Rd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 2:42 p.m. officers responded to the 8100 block of Powers Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Oct. 29
At 11:53 a.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Lake Dr. W in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 3:52 p.. officers responded to the 300 block of Main St. W in Carver for a burglary report.
At 10:09 p.m. officers responded to the 7080 Shawnee Ln. in Chanhassen for a burglary report. An Eden Prairie man was arrested for burglary and weapons possession.
Oct. 30
At 3:21 a.m. officers responded to the 9100 block of Meadow Way in Victoria for a medical call.
At 9:12 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of Lake Susan Hills Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 4:03 p.m. officers responded to the 2700 block of Longacres Dr. in Chanhassen for a fire call.
Oct. 31
At 3:09 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Mount Hope Rd. in Carver for a medical call.
At 4:47 a.m. officers responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and Pioneer Trail in Chanhassen for traffic report. A Chanhassen man was arrested and cited for driving while intoxicated and liquor consumption under 21 years old.
At 9:25 a.m. officers responded to the 3100 block of Westwood Dr. in Chanhassen for a medical call.
At 12:13 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Iris Circle in Victoria for a medical call.
At 8:53 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Audubon Rd. and Lyman Blvd. in Chanhassen for a vehicle accident involving a deer.
At 9:06 p.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Victoria Dr. in Victoria for a medical call.