Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Aug. 1
Aug. 1
At 3:47 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Great Plains Blvd. and W 79th St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 6:23 p.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Christy Dr. in Carver for a theft report.
Aug. 2
At 2:25 a.m. deputies responded to a Chan View address in Chanhassen for an assault report.
At 9:47 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Rolling Acres Rd. in Victoria for a property damage accident report. The two-vehicle accident involved a Victoria woman and a Victoria man.
At 3:13 p.m. deputies responded to the 7800 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a robbery report.
Aug. 3
At 6:23 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report.
Aug. 4
At 4:10 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Powers Blvd. and Golden Ct. in Chanhassen for a property damage accident report. The two-vehicle property damage accident involved a Carver woman and a Glencoe woman.
Aug. 6
At 11:58 p.m. deputies responded to the 9400 block of Great Plains Blvd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, drug and drug paraphernalia possession and weapons violation.
Aug. 7
At 2:06 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Audubon Rd. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. An Excelsior man was arrested for gross misdemeanor DANCO violation.
At 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carriage Dr. in Victoria for a vehicle theft report.
