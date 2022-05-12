Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
May 2
At 9:44 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 61 and Bluff Creek Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Shakopee man was cited for seatbelt violation.
May 3
At 4:19 p.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for a sex crime report.
May 4
At 1:10 a.m. deputies responded in Carver for an assault report. A Carver man was arrested for domestic assault.
At 12:52 p.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Corporate Pl. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 8:24 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Creekwood Dr. and Mandan Cir. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 10:58 p.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for an assault report. A 17-year-old girl was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
May 8
At 3:20 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 61 and Bluff Creek Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Shakopee man was arrested for felony fifth-degree drug possession, petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession and felony possession of burglary tools.
At 11:13 a.m. deputies responded to the 8700 block of Valleyview Pl. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 12:18 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and Pioneer Trl. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Shakopee man was arrested for gross misdemeanor second-degree driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor open bottle and misdemeanor driving after revocation.