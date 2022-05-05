Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
April 26
At 7:26 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Water Tower Pl. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 9:35 a.m. deputies responded to Kochia Lane in Victoria for an assault report.
At 10:37 a.m. deputies responded to the 1500 block of Edgebrook Ln. in Carver for a theft report.
At 5:14 p.m. deputies responded to the 900 block of Iris Cir. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 11:54 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and County Road 61 in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. The vehicle crash involved a Shakopee woman and a Waconia man. The woman was arrested and cited for driving while impaired, test refusal, failure to yield and no proof of insurance violations.
April 27
At 1:35 p.m. deputies responded to the 7200 block of Frontier Trl. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 3:35 p.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for a sex crime report.
At 5:28 p.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Fourth St. E. in Chaska for an assault report.
April 28
At 12:00 p.m. deputies responded to Orchard Lane in Chanhassen for an assault report.
April 29
At 9:40 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Lyman Blvd. and Lake Susan Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Minneapolis woman was cited for an uninsured vehicle.
At 2:17 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for a theft report. A Jordan man was cited for theft.