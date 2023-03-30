Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
March 20
At 11:11 a.m. deputies responses to a car accident involving a Chaska woman and Chaska man at County Road 101 and Creekwood Drive in Chanhassen.
March 21
At 1:45 a.m. a Waconia man was cited for shoplifting and theft from a motor vehicle on Vista Blvd. in Waconia.
At 2:47 p.m. a Jordan teen was cited for disorderly conduct, and a Rogers teen was cited for fifth-degree assault in Chaska.
At 4:16 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident involving a Waconia man and Glencoe woman in Waconia.
At 5:35 p.m. a Chaska man was arrested for violating a no contact order in Carver.
At 10:26 p.m. a Waconia man was cited for trespassing.
March 22
At 9:24 p.m. a Waconia woman was arrested for DWI, test refusal, and having an open bottle in her vehicle.
At 9:57 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident involving a deer in Watertown Township.
March 23
At 5:33 a.m. a Delano man was arrested and cited for third-degree DWI and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
At 2:53 p.m. a Minneapolis woman and Robbinsdale woman were both arrested for felony shoplifting in Chanhassen.
March 24
At 4:11 a.m. a Waconia man was arrested for felony property damage and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
March 25
At 3:06 a.m. a Texas woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia in Chanhassen.
At 10:21 p.m. five teens and three Waconia adults were cited for underage liquor consumption.
March 26
At 4:11 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident involving a Prior Lake woman and Eden Prairie man in Chanhassen.
At 7:33 p.m. a Watertown man was cited for fifth-degree assault.